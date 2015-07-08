Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gordon, Michelle Leigh
Arrest Date 01-12-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Gordon, Michelle Leigh (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 399 Quarry Rd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2021 9:18:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 01-12-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 675 N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:40, 1/12/2021 and 00:41, 1/12/2021. Reported: 00:41, 1/12/2021.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
Arrest Date 01/12/2021
Court Case 202100277
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2011 Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2021 15:23.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Rizvi, Hasnain Sardar
Arrest Date 01-12-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Rizvi, Hasnain Sardar (W /M/45) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 2101 Madeira Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 00:42, 1/12/2021. Reported: 00:42, 1/12/2021.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Otero, Andres Anibal Mercado
Arrest Date 01/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Otero, Andres Anibal Mercado (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2021 17:10.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name White, Janine Antoinette
Arrest Date 01/12/2021
Court Case 202100285
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description White, Janine Antoinette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2021 17:45.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M