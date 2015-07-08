Below are the Union County arrests for 01-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gordon, Michelle Leigh
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gordon, Michelle Leigh (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 399 Quarry Rd/venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2021 9:18:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 675 N M L King Jr Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:40, 1/12/2021 and 00:41, 1/12/2021. Reported: 00:41, 1/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2021
|Court Case
|202100277
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2011 Saye Brook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2021 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Rizvi, Hasnain Sardar
|Arrest Date
|01-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rizvi, Hasnain Sardar (W /M/45) VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at 2101 Madeira Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 00:42, 1/12/2021. Reported: 00:42, 1/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Otero, Andres Anibal Mercado
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Otero, Andres Anibal Mercado (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/12/2021 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|White, Janine Antoinette
|Arrest Date
|01/12/2021
|Court Case
|202100285
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|White, Janine Antoinette (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/12/2021 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M