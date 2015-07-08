Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERBERT, KAREEM ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-13 01:28:00
Court Case 5902019213915
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DOE, JANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-13 10:04:00
Court Case 5902021201144
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 250.00

Name MCPHERSON, AARON THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-13 00:00:00
Court Case 5902021201096
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LITTLEJOHN, DEBORAH DENISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/25/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-13 11:03:00
Court Case 3502017058550
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WHITE, GENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-13 03:10:00
Court Case 5902021201103
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPRINGS, ANTHRAWN MCLAUGHLIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/8/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-13 10:33:00
Court Case 5902021201147
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00