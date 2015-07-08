Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HERBERT, KAREEM ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1999
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-13 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019213915
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DOE, JANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1967
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-13 10:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021201144
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|MCPHERSON, AARON THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-13 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021201096
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LITTLEJOHN, DEBORAH DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-13 11:03:00
|Court Case
|3502017058550
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WHITE, GENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-13 03:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021201103
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SPRINGS, ANTHRAWN MCLAUGHLIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/8/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-13 10:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021201147
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00