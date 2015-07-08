Below are the Union County arrests for 01-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Calderon-olivera, Luis Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100308
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Calderon-olivera, Luis Eduardo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 319 Plyler Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/13/2021 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Oxendine, Steven Jason
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Driving While Impaired,Drive Wrong (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Steven Jason (A /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(driving While Impaired,drive Wrong (M), at 2217 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2021 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Wingo, Haywood Jr.
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100024
|Charge
|1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Dam (M),
|Description
|Wingo, Haywood Jr. (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene Prop Dam (M), at 2103 Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2021 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Rathbun, Layne Jordan
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rathbun, Layne Jordan (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3042 Matthews Indian Trail, Matthews, NC, on 1/13/2021 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Highshaw, Jaid Mariah
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M),
|Description
|Highshaw, Jaid Mariah (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Possess Sch Vi Cs), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/13/2021 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Casey, Colin
|Arrest Date
|01/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (Review Of Gs 90-96) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear ( Review Of Gs 90-96) (M),
|Description
|Casey, Colin (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (review Of Gs 90-96) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear ( Review Of Gs 90-96) (M), at 3608 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/13/2021 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R