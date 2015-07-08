Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WRIGHT, SAMARI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-14 11:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BECARRA-MUNOZ, JORGE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-14 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021201269
|Charge Description
|ORG RETAIL THEFT >1500/RECV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CARNEY, VICTOR LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/8/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-14 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021200065
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, TREYVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-14 09:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021000284
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FLEMING, ARCHIE LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/13/1992
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|197
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-14 16:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ASBURY, JAQUARIUS CHRISON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-14 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021201218
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00