Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WRIGHT, SAMARI
Arrest Type
DOB 1/14/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-14 11:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BECARRA-MUNOZ, JORGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-14 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021201269
Charge Description ORG RETAIL THEFT >1500/RECV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CARNEY, VICTOR LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-14 00:50:00
Court Case 5902021200065
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HARRIS, TREYVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-14 09:53:00
Court Case 5902021000284
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FLEMING, ARCHIE LAMONT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/13/1992
Height 6.4
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-14 16:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name ASBURY, JAQUARIUS CHRISON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-14 00:40:00
Court Case 5902021201218
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00