Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2021.

Name Mclendon, Charles Parnell
Arrest Date 01/14/2021
Court Case 202100279
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Ccw (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mclendon, Charles Parnell (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Ccw (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 17:11.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Smith, Joseph Lee
Arrest Date 01/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) Habitual Larceny (F), And 5) Habitual Larceny (F),
Description Smith, Joseph Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) Habitual Larceny (F), and 5) Habitual Larceny (F), at 14522 Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/14/2021 17:38.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
Arrest Date 01/14/2021
Court Case 202100291
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 605 Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 18:53.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Cole, Christian Sean`tae
Arrest Date 01/14/2021
Court Case 202008149
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Cole, Christian Sean`tae (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 19:03.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Darks, Marcus Anthony
Arrest Date 01/14/2021
Court Case 202000962
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Darks, Marcus Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 950 California Ave, Spartinburg, NC, on 1/14/2021 07:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Calvo, Rogelio Santos
Arrest Date 01-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Calvo, Rogelio Santos (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, NC, on 1/14/2021 8:56:08 PM.
Arresting Officer Broome, R