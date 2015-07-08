Description

Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 605 Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 18:53.