Below are the Union County arrests for 01-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mclendon, Charles Parnell
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2021
|Court Case
|202100279
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Ccw (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Charles Parnell (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Ccw (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Smith, Joseph Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) Habitual Larceny (F), And 5) Habitual Larceny (F),
|Description
|Smith, Joseph Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) Habitual Larceny (F), 3) Habitual Larceny (F), 4) Habitual Larceny (F), and 5) Habitual Larceny (F), at 14522 Lawyers Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/14/2021 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2021
|Court Case
|202100291
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Stewart, Johnathon Rayvon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 605 Gladedale Ln, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 18:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Cole, Christian Sean`tae
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2021
|Court Case
|202008149
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Cole, Christian Sean`tae (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/14/2021 19:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Darks, Marcus Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/14/2021
|Court Case
|202000962
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Darks, Marcus Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 950 California Ave, Spartinburg, NC, on 1/14/2021 07:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Calvo, Rogelio Santos
|Arrest Date
|01-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Calvo, Rogelio Santos (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1 W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, NC, on 1/14/2021 8:56:08 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R