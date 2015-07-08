Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CRAPPS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-15 01:43:00
Court Case 5902021201393
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BORDEAUX, PRINCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-15 11:05:00
Court Case 6402020058224
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GOODWIN, CURTIS ANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/1967
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-15 00:29:00
Court Case 5902021201388
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MITCHELL, STACY L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/13/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-15 12:12:00
Court Case 5902021201436
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PITTON, STEPHEN ANDREA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-15 02:05:00
Court Case 5902021201210
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PARR, MISTY ROSE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1979
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-15 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021201171
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00