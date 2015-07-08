Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CRAPPS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/10/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-15 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021201393
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BORDEAUX, PRINCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-15 11:05:00
|Court Case
|6402020058224
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GOODWIN, CURTIS ANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/2/1967
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-15 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021201388
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, STACY L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/13/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-15 12:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021201436
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|PITTON, STEPHEN ANDREA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-15 02:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021201210
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PARR, MISTY ROSE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1979
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-15 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021201171
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00