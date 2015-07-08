Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BYRD, DAQUAN MARQUECE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-16 04:43:00
Court Case 5902021201558
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name WOLFE, CAMPTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-16 01:19:00
Court Case 5902021200212
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MANN, MONICA MARIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1979
Height 5.2
Weight 184
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-16 08:05:00
Court Case 5902020240773
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name CROWDER, LARRY LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-16 00:30:00
Court Case 5902021201536
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount

Name SALITURO, ZACHARY JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/1994
Height 6.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-16 04:43:00
Court Case 5902021201563
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount

Name GILL, ALEX
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/13/1960
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-16 00:42:00
Court Case 5902021201528
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00