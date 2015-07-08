Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BYRD, DAQUAN MARQUECE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-16 04:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021201558
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOLFE, CAMPTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-16 01:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021200212
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MANN, MONICA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1979
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|184
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-16 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902020240773
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CROWDER, LARRY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-16 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021201536
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SALITURO, ZACHARY JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/2/1994
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-16 04:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021201563
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GILL, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1960
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-16 00:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021201528
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00