Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Christian William Edward
|Arrest Date
|01-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Christian William Edward (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 1/16/2021 4:04:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Deaver, Chrystuan Logan
|Arrest Date
|01-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deaver, Chrystuan Logan (O /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5799 Unionville Brief Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/16/2021 6:53:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Lee, Octavious Jasminque
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100316
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Fail To Yield Left Turn) (M),
|Description
|Lee, Octavious Jasminque (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Fail To Yield Left Turn) (M), at 3700 Winchester Rd/willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2021 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Kalashnik, Sergey T
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100378
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Kalashnik, Sergey T (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2010 Rosewater Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/16/2021 00:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Mora, Angel Lopez
|Arrest Date
|01/16/2021
|Court Case
|202100314
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mora, Angel Lopez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 219 Kerr St, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2021 01:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B