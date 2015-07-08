Below are the Union County arrests for 01-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Christian William Edward
Arrest Date 01-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Christian William Edward (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/rocky River Rd, Monroe, on 1/16/2021 4:04:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Smith, Christian William Edward
Arrest Date 01-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Christian William Edward (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Us 74/rocky River Road, Monroe, on 1/16/2021 4:05:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Deaver, Chrystuan Logan
Arrest Date 01-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Deaver, Chrystuan Logan (O /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5799 Unionville Brief Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Unionville, NC, on 1/16/2021 6:53:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Lee, Octavious Jasminque
Arrest Date 01/16/2021
Court Case 202100316
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr, Fail To Yield Left Turn) (M),
Description Lee, Octavious Jasminque (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr, Fail To Yield Left Turn) (M), at 3700 Winchester Rd/willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2021 00:12.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Kalashnik, Sergey T
Arrest Date 01/16/2021
Court Case 202100378
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Kalashnik, Sergey T (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2010 Rosewater Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/16/2021 00:19.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Mora, Angel Lopez
Arrest Date 01/16/2021
Court Case 202100314
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mora, Angel Lopez (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 219 Kerr St, Monroe, NC, on 1/16/2021 01:10.
Arresting Officer Burton, B