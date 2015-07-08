Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES-WILLIS, CANDICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/10/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-17 02:41:00
Court Case 5902021201651
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HELMS, JOHN ERVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1937
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-17 16:11:00
Court Case 5902021201599
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ELLIS, KALOMO NEQUAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/29/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-17 07:15:00
Court Case 5902021201157
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MASSARD, CORTESE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-17 15:23:00
Court Case 5902021200542
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name JONES, JIMMY EARL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/29/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-17 07:00:00
Court Case 3502018063505
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name PHILLIPS, JOSEPH GRADY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-17 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021201670
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00