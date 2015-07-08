Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JONES-WILLIS, CANDICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/10/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-17 02:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021201651
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HELMS, JOHN ERVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1937
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-17 16:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021201599
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELLIS, KALOMO NEQUAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/29/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-17 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021201157
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MASSARD, CORTESE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-17 15:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021200542
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, JIMMY EARL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/29/1968
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-17 07:00:00
|Court Case
|3502018063505
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JOSEPH GRADY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-17 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021201670
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00