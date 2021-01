Charge

1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Poss Stolen Goods/Prop (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 Breaking And Or Entering (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Simple Possess Sch Iii Cs (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Driving While Impaired (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Open Container/Unsealed Wine (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr/Fictious Info To Officer (M), And 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),