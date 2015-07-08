Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name POUGH, MELVIN ENGELBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-18 00:28:00
Court Case 5902020217765
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALEXANDER, DARRYLRESS LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-18 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021201725
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, LAZELLA M
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-18 01:35:00
Court Case 5902021200767
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JAVON RASHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/2001
Height 6.8
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-18 13:56:00
Court Case 5902021201755
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODRIQUEZ, ALLEN OCTAVIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-18 01:45:00
Court Case 3502019062520
Charge Description SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WESSE, ERICA DANIELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-18 15:10:00
Court Case 5902021200462
Charge Description FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
Bond Amount 2500.00