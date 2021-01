Charge

1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 4) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 5) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 6) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 7) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 8) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 9) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 10) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 11) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 12) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 13) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), 14) Larceny-Felony (F), 15) Injury To Personal Property (M), 16) Injury To Personal Property (M), 17) Injury To Personal Property (M), 17) Injury To Personal Property (M), 18) Injury To Personal Property (M), 19) Injury To Personal Property (M), 20) Injury To Personal Property (M), 21) Injury To Personal Property (M), 22) Injury To Personal Property (M), 23) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 24) Injury To Personal Property (M),