Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-19-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name TURNER, DOUGLAS JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-19 00:50:00
Court Case 5902021201801
Charge Description IMPEDE/PREVENT/IMPAIR OPER RR
Bond Amount 250.00

Name REYNOLDS, MALCOLM
Arrest Type
DOB 7/14/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-19 15:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARSHALL-LITTLE, NASIR KHIRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/29/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-19 07:54:00
Court Case 5902021201809
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WATTS, QUENTAVIOUS ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/17/1994
Height 6.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-19 15:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REED, KADONNA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-19 10:00:00
Court Case 5902020242638
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, RACHEL YOLANDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-19 15:00:00
Court Case 5902021201848
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000.00