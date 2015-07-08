Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kisiah, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Kisiah, James Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2021 11:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Elliott, Theodore Junior
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2021
|Court Case
|202100385
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Ccw (M), 8) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F), 10) True Bill Of Indictment (Cancl/Revok/Susp Certif/Tag) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment (Pwisd Marijuana, Maintain Veh/Dwell (F), And 12) True Bill Of Indictment (Possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F),
|Description
|Elliott, Theodore Junior (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Ccw (M), 8) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F), 10) True Bill Of Indictment (cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment (pwisd Marijuana, Maintain Veh/dwell (F), and 12) True Bill Of Indictment (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F), at 2806 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2021 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Radford, Justin Franklin
|Arrest Date
|01/19/2021
|Court Case
|202100110
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Radford, Justin Franklin (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 6150 Homestead Dr, Concord, NC, on 1/19/2021 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/13) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 7913 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 21:00, 1/18/2021 and 00:28, 1/19/2021. Reported: 00:28, 1/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Holley, Tyler Shaquil
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Holley, Tyler Shaquil (B /M/27) VICTIM of Burglary-1st Degree (A), at 314 W East Av, Monroe, NC, on 01:16, 1/19/2021. Reported: 01:16, 1/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|01-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:39, 1/19/2021 and 03:40, 1/19/2021. Reported: 03:40, 1/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J