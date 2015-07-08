Below are the Union County arrests for 01-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kisiah, James Robert
Arrest Date 01/19/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Kisiah, James Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2021 11:50.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Elliott, Theodore Junior
Arrest Date 01/19/2021
Court Case 202100385
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Ccw (M), 8) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F), 10) True Bill Of Indictment (Cancl/Revok/Susp Certif/Tag) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment (Pwisd Marijuana, Maintain Veh/Dwell (F), And 12) True Bill Of Indictment (Possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F),
Description Elliott, Theodore Junior (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 7) Ccw (M), 8) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F), 10) True Bill Of Indictment (cancl/revok/susp Certif/tag) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment (pwisd Marijuana, Maintain Veh/dwell (F), and 12) True Bill Of Indictment (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F), at 2806 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 1/19/2021 12:12.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Radford, Justin Franklin
Arrest Date 01/19/2021
Court Case 202100110
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Radford, Justin Franklin (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 6150 Homestead Dr, Concord, NC, on 1/19/2021 13:50.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 01-19-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/13) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 7913 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 21:00, 1/18/2021 and 00:28, 1/19/2021. Reported: 00:28, 1/19/2021.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Holley, Tyler Shaquil
Arrest Date 01-19-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Holley, Tyler Shaquil (B /M/27) VICTIM of Burglary-1st Degree (A), at 314 W East Av, Monroe, NC, on 01:16, 1/19/2021. Reported: 01:16, 1/19/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 01-19-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:39, 1/19/2021 and 03:40, 1/19/2021. Reported: 03:40, 1/19/2021.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J