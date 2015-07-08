Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAYES, ZAMORA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/9/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-20 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021201742
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CRANK, CHUCK WELDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1960
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-20 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021201915
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROWLAND, CRYSTAL SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/16/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-20 12:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021201568
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARINO, JAZALYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-20 02:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021201922
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, SHILYN SHURON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-20 10:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021201966
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DRAKE, MANNING RUSSELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/9/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|231
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-20 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021201917
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00