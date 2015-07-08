Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAYES, ZAMORA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/9/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-20 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021201742
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CRANK, CHUCK WELDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/1960
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-20 01:02:00
Court Case 5902021201915
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROWLAND, CRYSTAL SIMONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/16/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-20 12:35:00
Court Case 5902021201568
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name CARINO, JAZALYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-20 02:06:00
Court Case 5902021201922
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, SHILYN SHURON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-20 10:53:00
Court Case 5902021201966
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DRAKE, MANNING RUSSELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/9/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 231
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-20 00:25:00
Court Case 5902021201917
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00