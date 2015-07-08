Below are the Union County arrests for 01-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mudd, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 01/20/2021
Court Case 202100414
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 396 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2021 12:49.
Arresting Officer Corbalan, L

Name Hall, Deandra Necole
Arrest Date 01-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Hall, Deandra Necole (B /F/31) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 708 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, between 10:34, 1/20/2021 and 10:35, 1/20/2021. Reported: 10:35, 1/20/2021.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Bunn, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 01/20/2021
Court Case 202100417
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Bunn, Brittany Nicole (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 202 Pedro St, Monroe, SC, on 1/20/2021 14:40.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Palumbo, Bryanna
Arrest Date 01-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Palumbo, Bryanna (B /F/51) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (A), at 2529 Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 15:00, 1/15/2021. Reported: 11:13, 1/20/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Payne, Caleb Charles
Arrest Date 01/20/2021
Court Case 202008358
Charge 1) Sex Offense-2Nd Deg (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Payne, Caleb Charles (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offense-2nd Deg (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2021 14:47.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Society VICTIM of Sell Schedule Ii
Arrest Date 01-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Sell Schedule Ii (C), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 11:15, 1/20/2021 and 11:16, 1/20/2021. Reported: 11:16, 1/20/2021.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C