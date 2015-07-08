Below are the Union County arrests for 01-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mudd, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2021
|Court Case
|202100414
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mudd, Eric Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 396 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2021 12:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Corbalan, L
|Name
|Hall, Deandra Necole
|Arrest Date
|01-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hall, Deandra Necole (B /F/31) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 708 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, between 10:34, 1/20/2021 and 10:35, 1/20/2021. Reported: 10:35, 1/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Bunn, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2021
|Court Case
|202100417
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Bunn, Brittany Nicole (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 202 Pedro St, Monroe, SC, on 1/20/2021 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Palumbo, Bryanna
|Arrest Date
|01-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Palumbo, Bryanna (B /F/51) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (A), at 2529 Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 15:00, 1/15/2021. Reported: 11:13, 1/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Payne, Caleb Charles
|Arrest Date
|01/20/2021
|Court Case
|202008358
|Charge
|1) Sex Offense-2Nd Deg (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Payne, Caleb Charles (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offense-2nd Deg (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/20/2021 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Sell Schedule Ii
|Arrest Date
|01-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Sell Schedule Ii (C), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 11:15, 1/20/2021 and 11:16, 1/20/2021. Reported: 11:16, 1/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C