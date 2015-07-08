Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCASKILL, LAMAR ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-21 09:26:00
Court Case 5902021201316
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name BOYD, ARLENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/5/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 241
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-21 13:17:00
Court Case 5902021201473
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JETER, MARCELIUS EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-21 10:05:00
Court Case 6202019051644
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CROUCH, TRIVIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/5/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-21 11:31:00
Court Case 5902021202097
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCMULLENS, LEKERSHIA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/30/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-21 12:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, VAQUE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1998
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-21 15:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount