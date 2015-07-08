Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCASKILL, LAMAR ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/5/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-21 09:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021201316
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BOYD, ARLENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/5/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|241
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-21 13:17:00
|Court Case
|5902021201473
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JETER, MARCELIUS EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-21 10:05:00
|Court Case
|6202019051644
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CROUCH, TRIVIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/5/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-21 11:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021202097
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCMULLENS, LEKERSHIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/30/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-21 12:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, VAQUE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/4/1998
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-21 15:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount