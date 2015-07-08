Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROOKS, BRANDON JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/24/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-22 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902020229804
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LITTLE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/1/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-22 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021202077
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CHANDLER, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1964
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-22 13:44:00
|Court Case
|3502021050572
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ORTIZ, DOMINIQUE CIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/3/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-22 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021202181
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PETTIS, AUSTIN DEVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/23/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-22 11:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLLAND, KENNETH WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/29/1963
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-22 15:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount