Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2021
|Court Case
|202100443
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 01:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2021
|Court Case
|202100448
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 807 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|01-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 555 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 14:44, 1/22/2021 and 14:45, 1/22/2021. Reported: 14:45, 1/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Knight, Joshua David
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Lancaster, Sc), F (F),
|Description
|Knight, Joshua David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (lancaster, Sc), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 09:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|01-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:08, 1/22/2021 and 00:09, 1/22/2021. Reported: 00:25, 1/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Funderburk, Monica Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Lancaster, Sc), F (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (lancaster, Sc), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E