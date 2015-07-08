Below are the Union County arrests for 01-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
Arrest Date 01/22/2021
Court Case 202100443
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3621 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 01:16.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Hammonds, Timmie Wardell
Arrest Date 01/22/2021
Court Case 202100448
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Hammonds, Timmie Wardell (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 807 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 10:45.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 01-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 555 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 14:44, 1/22/2021 and 14:45, 1/22/2021. Reported: 14:45, 1/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Knight, Joshua David
Arrest Date 01/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Lancaster, Sc), F (F),
Description Knight, Joshua David (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (lancaster, Sc), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 09:08.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 01-22-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 00:08, 1/22/2021 and 00:09, 1/22/2021. Reported: 00:25, 1/22/2021.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Funderburk, Monica Lee
Arrest Date 01/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Lancaster, Sc), F (F),
Description Funderburk, Monica Lee (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (lancaster, Sc), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/22/2021 09:25.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E