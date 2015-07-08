Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARZA, OMAR ALMANZA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-23 01:55:00
Court Case 5902021202342
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GIBSON, RONALD LEE
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 5/7/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-23 16:15:00
Court Case 1202019053672
Charge Description BRAKE/STOP LIGHT EQUIP VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOWDEN, KENNY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-23 04:06:00
Court Case 5902021202354
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HERRERA-FLORES, JOSE MERTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-23 15:25:00
Court Case 5902021202378
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CRUMP, ERIC DEVITRUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/27/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-23 01:26:00
Court Case 5902021202344
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BOHM, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-23 13:43:00
Court Case 5902021202380
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00