Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bryant, Brandon Walker
Arrest Date 01/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Bryant, Brandon Walker (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1718 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/23/2021 01:47.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name West, Samantha Diane
Arrest Date 01/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description West, Samantha Diane (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1718 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/23/2021 02:07.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Reddex, Meshawn Danell
Arrest Date 01/23/2021
Court Case 202100468
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Reddex, Meshawn Danell (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 05:52.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Brewer, Jametta
Arrest Date 01/23/2021
Court Case 202008401
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Brewer, Jametta (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 404 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 08:12.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Hamilton, James Gregory
Arrest Date 01/23/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pos/Con F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv Unath Pr) (M),
Description Hamilton, James Gregory (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pos/con F-wn/lq/mxbv Unath Pr) (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 14:01.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Ligon, Shanetta Chante
Arrest Date 01/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
Description Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 2705 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 14:26.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M