Below are the Union County arrests for 01-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bryant, Brandon Walker
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Brandon Walker (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1718 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/23/2021 01:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|West, Samantha Diane
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|West, Samantha Diane (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1718 Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 1/23/2021 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|Reddex, Meshawn Danell
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2021
|Court Case
|202100468
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Reddex, Meshawn Danell (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 05:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Brewer, Jametta
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2021
|Court Case
|202008401
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Jametta (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 404 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 08:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Hamilton, James Gregory
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pos/Con F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv Unath Pr) (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, James Gregory (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pos/con F-wn/lq/mxbv Unath Pr) (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante
|Arrest Date
|01/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F),
|Description
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, F (F), at 2705 Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 1/23/2021 14:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M