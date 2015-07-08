Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Streater, Jovan Tobias
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Streater, Jovan Tobias (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (child Support), M (M), at 300 Todd Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/24/2021 19:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Leak, Kelvin Lemontae
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Leak, Kelvin Lemontae (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 5848 W Marshville Blvd/cuddy Dr, Marshville, NC, on 1/24/2021 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|King, Shelby Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100538
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|King, Shelby Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3928 Edgeview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/24/2021 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gwyn, Raffie Troy
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2021
|Court Case
|202100505
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Gwyn, Raffie Troy (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2515 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2021 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J
|Name
|Dwinnell, Shannon-elizabeth Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|01-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dwinnell, Shannon-elizabeth Gabriel (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 1/24/2021 12:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Lalley, Caden Joseph
|Arrest Date
|01/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lalley, Caden Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3019 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/24/2021 00:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A