Below are the Union County arrests for 01-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Streater, Jovan Tobias
Arrest Date 01/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Child Support), M (M),
Description Streater, Jovan Tobias (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (child Support), M (M), at 300 Todd Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/24/2021 19:37.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Leak, Kelvin Lemontae
Arrest Date 01/24/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Leak, Kelvin Lemontae (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 5848 W Marshville Blvd/cuddy Dr, Marshville, NC, on 1/24/2021 20:17.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name King, Shelby Marie
Arrest Date 01/24/2021
Court Case 202100538
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description King, Shelby Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3928 Edgeview Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/24/2021 20:22.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gwyn, Raffie Troy
Arrest Date 01/24/2021
Court Case 202100505
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Gwyn, Raffie Troy (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 2515 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/24/2021 21:06.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J

Name Dwinnell, Shannon-elizabeth Gabriel
Arrest Date 01-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Dwinnell, Shannon-elizabeth Gabriel (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 13899 Providence Rd/weddington Rd, Weddington, NC, on 1/24/2021 12:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Lalley, Caden Joseph
Arrest Date 01/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lalley, Caden Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3019 Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/24/2021 00:26.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A