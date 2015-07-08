Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOWARD, TERRY ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1962
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-25 00:21:00
Court Case 5902021202465
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ABERNATHY, MONE CHERESE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-25 13:35:00
Court Case 5902021202312
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name HUNTER, KIA AYANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-25 00:07:00
Court Case 5902021200978
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, BRANDON LEVELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-25 13:30:00
Court Case 5902021202126
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MELTON, JORDAN TYLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/10/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-25 00:53:00
Court Case 5902021201946
Charge Description SELL/DELIVER MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TEETER, MOSES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 223
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-25 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021202374
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount