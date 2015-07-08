Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hernandez, Michael Cameron
Arrest Date 01/25/2021
Court Case 202100510
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 12:27.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Kisiah, James Robert
Arrest Date 01/25/2021
Court Case 202100510
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Kisiah, James Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 12:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Maness, Latrentin Shamez
Arrest Date 01/25/2021
Court Case 202100575
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Maness, Latrentin Shamez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 13:57.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Sanchez, Kenneth
Arrest Date 01/25/2021
Court Case 202100520
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Sanchez, Kenneth (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 1898 W Roosevelt Blvd/temple St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 16:38.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Ingram, Tristian Trayvon
Arrest Date 01/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Rwdw), M (M),
Description Ingram, Tristian Trayvon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (rwdw), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 17:23.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Johnson, Stephen Mark
Arrest Date 01/25/2021
Court Case 202100521
Charge 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) And 2) Failure To Reduce Speed (M),
Description Johnson, Stephen Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) and 2) Failure To Reduce Speed (M), at 309 W Jefferson St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 17:33.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A