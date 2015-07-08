Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2021
|Court Case
|202100510
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Michael Cameron (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 12:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Kisiah, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2021
|Court Case
|202100510
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, James Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Maness, Latrentin Shamez
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2021
|Court Case
|202100575
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Maness, Latrentin Shamez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Sanchez, Kenneth
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2021
|Court Case
|202100520
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Sanchez, Kenneth (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 1898 W Roosevelt Blvd/temple St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 16:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Ingram, Tristian Trayvon
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Rwdw), M (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Tristian Trayvon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ (rwdw), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 17:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Johnson, Stephen Mark
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2021
|Court Case
|202100521
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) And 2) Failure To Reduce Speed (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Stephen Mark (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M) and 2) Failure To Reduce Speed (M), at 309 W Jefferson St/n Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2021 17:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A