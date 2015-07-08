Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOUGH, RODERICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-26 02:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021202595
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, CLARISSA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1987
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-26 14:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020241075
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBBS, SAROYAN ANRICO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1972
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-26 04:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021202599
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOCKHEART, MARVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1972
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-26 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902020233967
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CUMMINGS, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/6/1960
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-26 08:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021202567
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STURDIVANT, SHAMICAH ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/12/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-26 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021202662
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount