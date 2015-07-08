Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOUGH, RODERICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-26 02:36:00
Court Case 5902021202595
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, CLARISSA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1987
Height 5.3
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-26 14:12:00
Court Case 5902020241075
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBBS, SAROYAN ANRICO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/13/1972
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-26 04:20:00
Court Case 5902021202599
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOCKHEART, MARVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1972
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-26 12:45:00
Court Case 5902020233967
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CUMMINGS, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1960
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-26 08:32:00
Court Case 5902021202567
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STURDIVANT, SHAMICAH ALEXIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/12/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-26 13:30:00
Court Case 5902021202662
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount