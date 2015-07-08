Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pacheco, Victor Daniel
Arrest Date 01/26/2021
Court Case 202100542
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2021 18:19.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Hammond, Augustus Ray
Arrest Date 01/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Hammond, Augustus Ray (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/26/2021 09:17.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 01-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 12:22, 1/26/2021. Reported: 12:22, 1/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name Warner, Nickie Nicole
Arrest Date 01/26/2021
Court Case 202100629
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Warner, Nickie Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 4299 Griffith Rd/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2021 18:24.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Simon, Mario
Arrest Date 01/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Simon, Mario (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 753 Flake Street, Marshville, NC, on 1/26/2021 09:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Enterprise VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
Arrest Date 01-26-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Enterprise VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 3207 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 12/18/2020 and 12:35, 1/26/2021. Reported: 12:35, 1/26/2021.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E