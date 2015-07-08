Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pacheco, Victor Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2021
|Court Case
|202100542
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2021 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Hammond, Augustus Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Hammond, Augustus Ray (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/26/2021 09:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|01-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 600 Skyway Dr/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 12:22, 1/26/2021. Reported: 12:22, 1/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, M R
|Name
|Warner, Nickie Nicole
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2021
|Court Case
|202100629
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Warner, Nickie Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 4299 Griffith Rd/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2021 18:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Simon, Mario
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Simon, Mario (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 753 Flake Street, Marshville, NC, on 1/26/2021 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Enterprise VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
|Arrest Date
|01-26-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Enterprise VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 3207 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 12/18/2020 and 12:35, 1/26/2021. Reported: 12:35, 1/26/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E