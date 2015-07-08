Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOBY, BARRY DUPRIEST
Arrest Type
DOB 12/14/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-27 10:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PRESSLEY, RASHANA NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-27 12:15:00
Court Case 5902020015009
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HUNTE, ELTON DERRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/21/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-27 08:29:00
Court Case 5902021202507
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount

Name MARCANO, CYNTHIA ANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1987
Height 4.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-27 13:00:00
Court Case 5902021202753
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BARBER, DEMARCUS LAMAR
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/10/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-27 10:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name WARREN, HEATHER LEIGH
Arrest Type
DOB 10/23/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-27 14:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount