Description

Barrino, Billy Rashean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Discharging A Firearm In The City Limits (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 12:36.