Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pacheco, Victor Daniel
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Mandy, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2021
|Court Case
|202100055
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mandy, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 00:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Hinkley, Cameron Pierce
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Stop Stopsign/Flsh Red Lt (M),
|Description
|Hinkley, Cameron Pierce (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Stop Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (M), at 1506 West Lawyers Road, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2021 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Barrino, Billy Rashean
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Discharging A Firearm In The City Limits (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Billy Rashean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Discharging A Firearm In The City Limits (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 12:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Shuler, Courtney Gayle
|Arrest Date
|01/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Shuler, Courtney Gayle (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B