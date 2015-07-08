Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pacheco, Victor Daniel
Arrest Date 01/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Pacheco, Victor Daniel (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 10:48.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Mandy, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 01/27/2021
Court Case 202100055
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mandy, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 00:21.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Hinkley, Cameron Pierce
Arrest Date 01/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Stop Stopsign/Flsh Red Lt (M),
Description Hinkley, Cameron Pierce (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Stop Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (M), at 1506 West Lawyers Road, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/27/2021 01:18.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Barrino, Billy Rashean
Arrest Date 01/27/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Discharging A Firearm In The City Limits (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (M),
Description Barrino, Billy Rashean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Discharging A Firearm In The City Limits (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 12:36.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Shuler, Courtney Gayle
Arrest Date 01/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Shuler, Courtney Gayle (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2021 13:21.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B