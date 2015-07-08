Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hammond, Augustus Ray
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Pre Signed Waiver (F),
|Description
|Hammond, Augustus Ray (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Pre Signed Waiver (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/28/2021 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Pwisd Cocaine
|Arrest Date
|01-28-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Pwisd Cocaine (C), at 212 Winburn St, Monroe, NC, between 00:55, 1/28/2021 and 00:56, 1/28/2021. Reported: 00:56, 1/28/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Lowder, Tony William J
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2021
|Court Case
|202100586
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Lowder, Tony William J (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2021 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|S&s Maintenance VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|01-28-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|S&s Maintenance VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1850 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 1/14/2021 and 13:13, 1/28/2021. Reported: 13:13, 1/28/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Simmons, Gary Louis
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Gary Louis (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 102 Silver Glen Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/28/2021 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Lawrence, Timothy John
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2021
|Court Case
|202100577
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lawrence, Timothy John (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2232 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2021 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M