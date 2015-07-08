Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, TEONI KAYLA-ASHANTI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/7/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-29 00:03:00
Court Case 5902021203008
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH VI CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name THOMPSON, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-29 10:46:00
Court Case 5902021202118
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name TEREK, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/30/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-29 14:32:00
Court Case 5902021203058
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, DEMETRIUS JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-29 00:19:00
Court Case 5902021202957
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CRUZ, ALAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/23/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-29 11:09:00
Court Case 5902021000947
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ANDERSON, JASHIEM RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1999
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-01-29 15:54:00
Court Case 5902021203069
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount