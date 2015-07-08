Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, TEONI KAYLA-ASHANTI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/2002
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-29 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021203008
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH VI CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-29 10:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021202118
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TEREK, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/30/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-29 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021203058
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, DEMETRIUS JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-29 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021202957
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CRUZ, ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/23/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-29 11:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021000947
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, JASHIEM RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1999
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-29 15:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021203069
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount