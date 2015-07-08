Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Simpson, Christopher Wayne
Arrest Date 01/29/2021
Court Case 202100606
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
Description Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 2021 Faulks Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/29/2021 21:35.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
Arrest Date 01/29/2021
Court Case 202100583
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1414 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2021 01:20.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Mondrach, Mathew Brian
Arrest Date 01-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Mondrach, Mathew Brian (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 1800 Billy Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/29/2021 12:35:56 AM.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Thomas, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 01/29/2021
Court Case 202100699
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4705 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/29/2021 05:49.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Adams, Stacey Lynn
Arrest Date 01-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Adams, Stacey Lynn (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Illegal Right Turn On Red, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 1/29/2021 1:15:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Thomas, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 01/29/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 1219 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2021 07:53.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C