Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2021
|Court Case
|202100606
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 2021 Faulks Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/29/2021 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2021
|Court Case
|202100583
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Nadol, Stanislav Nicholas (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1414 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2021 01:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Mondrach, Mathew Brian
|Arrest Date
|01-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mondrach, Mathew Brian (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 1800 Billy Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/29/2021 12:35:56 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Thomas, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2021
|Court Case
|202100699
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4705 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/29/2021 05:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Adams, Stacey Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Adams, Stacey Lynn (W /F/49) Cited on Charge of Illegal Right Turn On Red, at Us 74/unionville Indian Trail, Indian Trail, on 1/29/2021 1:15:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Thomas, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Brandon Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 1219 W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2021 07:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C