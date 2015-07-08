Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCOY, JARVIS DEMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/18/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-30 08:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021203133
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|NICHOLS, ROBERT J
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-30 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020233480
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAWSTHORN, MATTHEW PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-30 10:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021202764
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SMALL, FELIX
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-30 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021203135
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WITHERS, ASHTON AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/4/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-30 12:25:00
|Court Case
|1202020053647
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, DEMARCIS XAIVER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-01-30 14:38:00
|Court Case
|5902020234416
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount