Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcmillian, Daniel Rodell
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mcmillian, Daniel Rodell (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2021 15:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Williams, Kenneth Lee J
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2021
|Court Case
|202100007
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Felony Stalking (F), And 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Williams, Kenneth Lee J (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Breaking And Or Entering (felony) (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), 5) Felony Stalking (F), and 6) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2021 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Austin, Kaitlyn Danielle
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2021
|Court Case
|202100617
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Austin, Kaitlyn Danielle (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600 Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2021 17:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Taylor, Ronald Omar
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi,Nol), M (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Ronald Omar (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi,nol), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2021 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hobbs, David Allen
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2021
|Court Case
|202100619
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, David Allen (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1004 N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2021 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Huntley, Dremar Devon L
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2021
|Court Case
|202100620
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Dremar Devon L (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 224 Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 1/30/2021 22:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L