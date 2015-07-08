Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Selby, Hugh Babbitt
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2021
|Court Case
|202100631
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Selby, Hugh Babbitt (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 401 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Selby, Hugh Babbitt
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2021
|Court Case
|202100632
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Selby, Hugh Babbitt (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 401 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Chen, Jamin Ak
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2021
|Court Case
|202100062
|Charge
|Communicating Threats, M (M),
|Description
|Chen, Jamin Ak (A /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats, M (M), at 210 Samuel St, Stallings, NC, on 1/31/2021 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Dryman, Amanda Lee
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2021
|Court Case
|202100634
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 4) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Dryman, Amanda Lee (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|York, Keon Shiquel
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|York, Keon Shiquel (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2827 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/31/2021 19:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T