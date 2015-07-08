Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcclain, Roman Bradley
Arrest Date 01/31/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 8) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Mcclain, Roman Bradley (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possess Heroin (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 6) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 7) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 8) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 11:00.
Arresting Officer Russell, E M

Name Selby, Hugh Babbitt
Arrest Date 01/31/2021
Court Case 202100631
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Selby, Hugh Babbitt (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 401 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 16:25.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Selby, Hugh Babbitt
Arrest Date 01/31/2021
Court Case 202100632
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Selby, Hugh Babbitt (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 401 Durant St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 16:34.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Chen, Jamin Ak
Arrest Date 01/31/2021
Court Case 202100062
Charge Communicating Threats, M (M),
Description Chen, Jamin Ak (A /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats, M (M), at 210 Samuel St, Stallings, NC, on 1/31/2021 17:02.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Dryman, Amanda Lee
Arrest Date 01/31/2021
Court Case 202100634
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 4) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Dryman, Amanda Lee (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 4) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2021 17:51.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name York, Keon Shiquel
Arrest Date 01/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description York, Keon Shiquel (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2827 Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 1/31/2021 19:51.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T