Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MINCH, LEONARD JEFFREYSTEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/23/1985
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-01 00:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021203276
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1972
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-01 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021203281
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FREITEKH, HAYA I
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-01 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021203006
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIMSTEAD, DANIEL RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-01 08:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLE, DEMARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-01 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021203282
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, QUNINTON JAHAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/6/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-01 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902020237385
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00