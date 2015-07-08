Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MINCH, LEONARD JEFFREYSTEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-01 00:18:00
Court Case 5902021203276
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1972
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-01 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021203281
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount

Name FREITEKH, HAYA I
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-01 03:20:00
Court Case 5902021203006
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name GRIMSTEAD, DANIEL RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/17/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-01 08:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, DEMARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/17/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-01 00:15:00
Court Case 5902021203282
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, QUNINTON JAHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-01 00:52:00
Court Case 5902020237385
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00