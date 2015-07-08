Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maldovan, Lacie Naomi
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2021
|Court Case
|202100767
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony, F (F),
|Description
|Maldovan, Lacie Naomi (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony, F (F), at 1635 E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, SC, on 2/1/2021 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Stanley, Joan Edwards
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stanley, Joan Edwards (W /F/84) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation, at 499 W Phifer St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2021 2:07:23 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 02:00, 2/1/2021 and 02:01, 2/1/2021. Reported: 02:01, 2/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods/misd
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (C), at 398 E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 03:02, 2/1/2021. Reported: 03:02, 2/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Gregory, William Joseph
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gregory, William Joseph (W /M/33) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2734 Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 07:40, 2/1/2021. Reported: 07:40, 2/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Brosch, Angela Carol
|Arrest Date
|02-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brosch, Angela Carol (W /F/54) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (A), at 4815 Cane Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 00:00, 1/22/2021. Reported: 07:45, 2/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Shaw, S L