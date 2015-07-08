Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MASSEY, LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-02 01:25:00
|Court Case
|5902020239033
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HERRMANN, TODD DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/1/1971
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-02 14:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITEHEAD, DERRICK ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1994
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-02 01:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021203330
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOONEY, WILLIAM WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/17/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-02 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021203451
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DEAN, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|283
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-02 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021203319
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, MICHAEL HARRISON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/4/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-02 15:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount