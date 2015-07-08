Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MASSEY, LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-02 01:25:00
Court Case 5902020239033
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name HERRMANN, TODD DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/1/1971
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-02 14:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name WHITEHEAD, DERRICK ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1994
Height 6.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-02 01:32:00
Court Case 5902021203330
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOONEY, WILLIAM WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/17/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-02 14:50:00
Court Case 5902021203451
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DEAN, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 283
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-02 02:51:00
Court Case 5902021203319
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WRIGHT, MICHAEL HARRISON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/4/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-02 15:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount