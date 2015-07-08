Description

Black, Quinby Chmi D (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 905 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2021 13:30.