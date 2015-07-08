Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Black, Quinby Chmi D
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100667
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Black, Quinby Chmi D (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 905 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2021 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Vasquez, Yoni Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|02-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vasquez, Yoni Gonzalez (H /M/25) Cited on Charge of Dwlr, at 299 N Hayne St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2021 4:00:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Price, Tony Mark
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Price, Tony Mark (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 4901 Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/2/2021 16:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Haigler, Terry Ann
|Arrest Date
|02-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, between 05:10, 2/2/2021 and 05:11, 2/2/2021. Reported: 05:11, 2/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Cumberland, Mackinzie
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Cumberland, Mackinzie (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 130 Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/2/2021 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Little, Levone
|Arrest Date
|02-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Little, Levone (B /M/64) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 2013 Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 1/4/2021 and 07:00, 2/2/2021. Reported: 08:04, 2/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C