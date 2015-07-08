Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Black, Quinby Chmi D
Arrest Date 02/02/2021
Court Case 202100667
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Black, Quinby Chmi D (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 905 Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2021 13:30.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Vasquez, Yoni Gonzalez
Arrest Date 02-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Vasquez, Yoni Gonzalez (H /M/25) Cited on Charge of Dwlr, at 299 N Hayne St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2021 4:00:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Price, Tony Mark
Arrest Date 02/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Price, Tony Mark (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 4901 Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/2/2021 16:04.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Haigler, Terry Ann
Arrest Date 02-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Haigler, Terry Ann (W /F/64) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1519 Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, between 05:10, 2/2/2021 and 05:11, 2/2/2021. Reported: 05:11, 2/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Cumberland, Mackinzie
Arrest Date 02/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Cumberland, Mackinzie (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 130 Navajo Tr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/2/2021 16:19.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Little, Levone
Arrest Date 02-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Little, Levone (B /M/64) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 2013 Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 1/4/2021 and 07:00, 2/2/2021. Reported: 08:04, 2/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C