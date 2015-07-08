Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VASQUES, BRYAN RAMOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-03 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021203584
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name GOMES, KARINA MARIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-03 01:12:00
Court Case 5902021203539
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JACKSON, ASHANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/24/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-03 12:09:00
Court Case 5902021203590
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GREEN, JAVIERE DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-03 00:26:00
Court Case 5902021202823
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, DESZMOND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 133
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-03 11:41:00
Court Case 5902021203576
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BOWMAN, STEPHEN ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-03 02:44:00
Court Case 5902021203535
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount