Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VASQUES, BRYAN RAMOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-03 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021203584
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|GOMES, KARINA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/5/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-03 01:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021203539
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, ASHANTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/24/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-03 12:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021203590
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GREEN, JAVIERE DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-03 00:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021202823
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, DESZMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|133
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-03 11:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021203576
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BOWMAN, STEPHEN ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-03 02:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021203535
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount