Little, Michael Obrian (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (obtain Property False Pretense) (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment (identity Theft) (F), at 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.