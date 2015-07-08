Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Riley, Molly Belle
Arrest Date 02/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description Riley, Molly Belle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M), at 801 East 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.
Arresting Officer Zuchowski, K L

Name Blount, James Alexander
Arrest Date 02/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Blount, James Alexander (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Little, Michael Obrian
Arrest Date 02/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (Obtain Property False Pretense) (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Identity Theft) (F),
Description Little, Michael Obrian (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (obtain Property False Pretense) (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment (identity Theft) (F), at 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 02-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 02:56, 2/2/2021. Reported: 02:04, 2/3/2021.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-03-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 02:42, 2/3/2021 and 02:43, 2/3/2021. Reported: 02:43, 2/3/2021.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A

Name Johnston, Corey James
Arrest Date 02/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Johnston, Corey James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2021 12:13.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B