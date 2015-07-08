Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Riley, Molly Belle
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|Riley, Molly Belle (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (possess Marij Paraphernalia), M (M), at 801 East 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Zuchowski, K L
|Name
|Blount, James Alexander
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Blount, James Alexander (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Little, Michael Obrian
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (Obtain Property False Pretense) (F), And 4) True Bill Of Indictment (Identity Theft) (F),
|Description
|Little, Michael Obrian (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (obtain Property False Pretense) (F), and 4) True Bill Of Indictment (identity Theft) (F), at 801 E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 2/3/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|02-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 02:56, 2/2/2021. Reported: 02:04, 2/3/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-03-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 02:42, 2/3/2021 and 02:43, 2/3/2021. Reported: 02:43, 2/3/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Johnston, Corey James
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Johnston, Corey James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2021 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B