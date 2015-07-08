Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMAS, SEAN DAVIDSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/2/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-04 04:36:00
Court Case 5902021203658
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LARA-ZUNIGA, ALBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1975
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-04 14:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, DESTINY NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 221
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-04 14:20:00
Court Case 5902021203117
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE RASHEKA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/7/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-04 03:17:00
Court Case 5902021203657
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name BLACKWELL, PATRICK TYLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-04 12:52:00
Court Case 5902020007854
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WRIGHT, JADA LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-04 05:11:00
Court Case 5902021202323
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount