Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2021.
|Name
|Nixon, Malik
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Nixon, Malik (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2021 11:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Denard, Chasity Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Denard, Chasity Lynn (W /F/26) VICTIM of Uttering Forged Instrument (C), at 2319 Dorothy Lee Ln, Wingate, NC, between 16:50, 1/25/2021 and 16:51, 1/25/2021. Reported: 08:30, 2/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Montgomery, Anthony Eugene
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation(Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
|Description
|Montgomery, Anthony Eugene (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation(possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2021 12:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1719 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, between 22:00, 1/29/2021 and 09:13, 2/4/2021. Reported: 09:13, 2/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Bristow, Raequan Malik
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2021
|Court Case
|202100715
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bristow, Raequan Malik (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2021 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Collins, Shawna Davis
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Collins, Shawna Davis (W /F/50) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 112 N Main St, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 1/21/2021 and 12:00, 1/22/2021. Reported: 10:42, 2/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Bartlett, R B