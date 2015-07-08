Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GAITHER, TYRECE BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/19/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-05 02:01:00
Court Case 5902020235411
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name JONES, BENJAMIN JEFFERY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1961
Height 5.11
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-05 12:45:00
Court Case 5902021203825
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name RAHLAN, VIT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/25/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-05 15:34:00
Court Case 3102020056707
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KENTY, JOSHUA CODY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/22/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-05 03:12:00
Court Case 5902021203776
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HAMILTON, CHRIS CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 2/23/1973
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-05 15:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, MALIK AJALA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/3/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-05 02:45:00
Court Case 5902021203787
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00