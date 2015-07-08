Below are the Union County arrests for 02-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dunn, Bennie Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Injury To Personal Prop) (M),
|Description
|Dunn, Bennie Lee (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (injury To Personal Prop) (M), at 2179 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2021 07:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Dovell-sullivan, Stephen Aubry
|Arrest Date
|02/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Dovell-sullivan, Stephen Aubry (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/5/2021 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargis, A L
|Name
|Elliott, Jessica Renee
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Elliott, Jessica Renee (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 200 High Rd/curtis Ln, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2021 11:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Elliott, Jessica Renee
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Elliott, Jessica Renee (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (202100890), at 200 High Rd/curtis Ln, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2021 11:08:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/17) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400 S Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 22:00, 2/4/2021. Reported: 03:15, 2/5/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|02-05-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 2168 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 06:58, 2/5/2021 and 06:59, 2/5/2021. Reported: 06:59, 2/5/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C