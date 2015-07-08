Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WHITENER, JEROMY RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-07 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021204000
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KANKIENZA, JOSEPH MASENDU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-07 15:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021204060
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DANIELS, MARLEY DOVIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/11/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-07 02:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021204018
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WARNER, MATTHEW ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/15/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-07 12:48:00
|Court Case
|6402020708798
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|STROUD, TORI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/28/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-07 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902020232014
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|AVILES, SANTOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-02-07 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021204070
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00