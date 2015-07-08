Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITENER, JEROMY RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-07 00:14:00
Court Case 5902021204000
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KANKIENZA, JOSEPH MASENDU
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-07 15:06:00
Court Case 5902021204060
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DANIELS, MARLEY DOVIQUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/11/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-07 02:04:00
Court Case 5902021204018
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name WARNER, MATTHEW ROBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/15/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-07 12:48:00
Court Case 6402020708798
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 100.00

Name STROUD, TORI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-07 02:30:00
Court Case 5902020232014
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name AVILES, SANTOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-07 15:10:00
Court Case 5902021204070
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00