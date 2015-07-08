Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WOODS, AARON DESMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-08 03:32:00
Court Case 5902021204121
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SULLIVAN, QUENJARIS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/7/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 174
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-08 13:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name LANEY, JACAMRON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/28/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-08 15:07:00
Court Case 5902021203466
Charge Description STATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15
Bond Amount 70000.00

Name CARTER, JAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-08 03:28:00
Court Case 5902021204087
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name COPPER, ANGELA YOLETTI
Arrest Type
DOB 1/13/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-08 15:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DENNY, DAMIAN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-08 07:35:00
Court Case 5902021204126
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 2000.00