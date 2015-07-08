Below are the Union County arrests for 02-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Laton, Patrick Loyd
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Laton, Patrick Loyd (W /M/31) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at W Monroe Exwy/fairview Rd, Indian Trail, on 2/8/2021 5:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Whittenburg, Daquan
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 399 N Hayne St/w Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2021 11:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Vargas, Ricardo
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vargas, Ricardo (W /M/20) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4013 Singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 05:33, 2/8/2021 and 05:34, 2/8/2021. Reported: 05:34, 2/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Daugherty, Shannon James
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Daugherty, Shannon James (W /M/51) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1402 Belmont Stakes Av, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:54, 2/8/2021 and 06:31, 2/8/2021. Reported: 06:31, 2/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul
|Arrest Date
|02/08/2021
|Court Case
|202100791
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Felony Poss Stolen Mv), F (F),
|Description
|Gurganus, Brandon Paul (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (felony Poss Stolen Mv), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/8/2021 09:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Burnette, Courtney Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Burnette, Courtney Michelle (W /F/30) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3012 Secret Garden Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:25, 2/8/2021 and 10:26, 2/8/2021. Reported: 10:26, 2/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A