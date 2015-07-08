Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vanderlinde, Axel
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100830
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Vanderlinde, Axel (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1753 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2021 22:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Good Steward Ministries VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|02-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Good Steward Ministries VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1213 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 09:19, 2/9/2021 and 09:20, 2/9/2021. Reported: 09:20, 2/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Watkins, Anthony Robert
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100999
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Watkins, Anthony Robert (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1001 Theodore Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2021 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 2004 G B Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2021 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Burns, Ryheam Antonio
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100772
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Burns, Ryheam Antonio (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 837 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/9/2021 08:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Long, Kristina
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2021
|Court Case
|202100530
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), And 5) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Long, Kristina (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Identity Theft (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2021 09:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E