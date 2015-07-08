Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vanderlinde, Axel
Arrest Date 02/09/2021
Court Case 202100830
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Vanderlinde, Axel (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1753 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2021 22:21.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Good Steward Ministries VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 02-09-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Good Steward Ministries VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1213 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 09:19, 2/9/2021 and 09:20, 2/9/2021. Reported: 09:20, 2/9/2021.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Watkins, Anthony Robert
Arrest Date 02/09/2021
Court Case 202100999
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Watkins, Anthony Robert (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1001 Theodore Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2021 22:31.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 02/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 2004 G B Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2021 00:50.
Arresting Officer Evans, C T

Name Burns, Ryheam Antonio
Arrest Date 02/09/2021
Court Case 202100772
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Burns, Ryheam Antonio (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 837 Hasty Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/9/2021 08:46.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Long, Kristina
Arrest Date 02/09/2021
Court Case 202100530
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), And 5) Identity Theft (F),
Description Long, Kristina (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Identity Theft (F), and 5) Identity Theft (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2021 09:51.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E