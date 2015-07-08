Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAYES, MICAH T
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-10 13:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CROWDER, KEYONIA PATERIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-10 15:11:00
Court Case 5902021204502
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KINLAW, MATTHEW HOGAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/18/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-10 11:54:00
Court Case 5902021204471
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, RAYFORD BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/19/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-10 15:21:00
Court Case 5902021204506
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KISER, DEVIN RUSSELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-10 01:49:00
Court Case 1202020054124
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOORE, JORDAN M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/24/1991
Height 6.3
Weight 219
Arrest Date Time 2021-02-10 11:38:00
Court Case 5902021203677
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00