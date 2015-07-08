Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crowder, Cecil Roderiquez
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny Of A Firearm, F (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Cecil Roderiquez (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of A Firearm, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2021 17:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|National Finance Company VICTIM of Worthless Check
|Arrest Date
|02-10-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|National Finance Company VICTIM of Worthless Check (C), at 1102 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 12/21/2020 and 13:00, 2/10/2021. Reported: 13:30, 2/10/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Mccray, Brandy Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2021
|Court Case
|202100855
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) (M), And 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M) (M),
|Description
|Mccray, Brandy Michelle (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (m) (M), and 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (m) (M), at 510 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2021 18:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Aguilar-martinez, Jose Martin
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2021
|Court Case
|202101013
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
|Description
|Aguilar-martinez, Jose Martin (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 200 Rea Rd/s Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/10/2021 18:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Anderson, Jessica Nichole
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2021
|Court Case
|202100063
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Jessica Nichole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (m) (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 3822 W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/10/2021 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Rauf, A
|Name
|Cook, Garrett Edward
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3201 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2021 02:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A