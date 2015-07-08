Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crowder, Cecil Roderiquez
Arrest Date 02/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of A Firearm, F (F),
Description Crowder, Cecil Roderiquez (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of A Firearm, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2021 17:38.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name National Finance Company VICTIM of Worthless Check
Arrest Date 02-10-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description National Finance Company VICTIM of Worthless Check (C), at 1102 Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 12/21/2020 and 13:00, 2/10/2021. Reported: 13:30, 2/10/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Mccray, Brandy Michelle
Arrest Date 02/10/2021
Court Case 202100855
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) (M), And 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (M) (M),
Description Mccray, Brandy Michelle (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (m) (M), and 3) Dv Protective Order Viol (m) (M), at 510 Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2021 18:12.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Aguilar-martinez, Jose Martin
Arrest Date 02/10/2021
Court Case 202101013
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) And 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F),
Description Aguilar-martinez, Jose Martin (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F) and 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), at 200 Rea Rd/s Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 2/10/2021 18:33.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Anderson, Jessica Nichole
Arrest Date 02/10/2021
Court Case 202100063
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
Description Anderson, Jessica Nichole (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (m) (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 3822 W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 2/10/2021 21:40.
Arresting Officer Rauf, A

Name Cook, Garrett Edward
Arrest Date 02/10/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 3201 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2021 02:15.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A